Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday warned that Israeli military actions inside Syria are further aggravating tensions and undermining regional peace efforts, stressing that any violation of Syria’s territorial integrity threatens broader stability.

In a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Fidan said that restoring calm in southern Syria is critical and emphasized the importance of implementing previously agreed understandings among local actors.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan condemned Israel’s attacks on Syrian soil, saying they not only escalate the conflict but also harm initiatives aimed at achieving a lasting peace in the region. He reiterated that any attack targeting Syria’s sovereignty and unity damages broader diplomatic efforts.

Fidan also underlined that Türkiye would not allow terrorist groups to exploit instability in southern Syria, reaffirming Ankara’s commitment to counterterrorism within the region.

Expressing support for Washington’s constructive role in Syria, Fidan said Türkiye remains ready to cooperate with the United States and other international actors to bring a permanent end to violence and help shape a secure future for the Syrian people.

The two also discussed the situation in Gaza and the status of cease-fire negotiations. Fidan reiterated Türkiye’s demand for an immediate and lasting cease-fire and the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave, amid Israel's ongoing blockade.

On Thursday, Türkiye and 10 Arab countries reiterated their commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, unity, stability and security, denouncing foreign interference and condemning ongoing Israeli strikes.

Ankara also played a key role in establishing the cease-fire in Syria after Israeli airstrikes targeted the capital, Damascus, as well as Suwayda and Daraa, on the pretext of protecting the Druze community.

Türkliye views Syria as a neighbor it intends to stand by during its reconstruction and reintegration into the international fold.