President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized Israel's attacks on Iran, saying that Tel Aviv began striking Iran under the pretext of targeting nuclear facilities, but recent days have shown that the Israeli assault carries hidden motives.

“It’s becoming clearer by the day that Israel’s assault carries much broader and insidious motives,” he told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The president warned that recent escalations in the region, including Israel’s attacks on Iran, could spark further instability if diplomacy is not prioritized over violence.

Since Friday, Türkiye has engaged in intensive diplomacy aimed at de-escalation, with Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan holding talks with several world leaders. “We have clearly conveyed to all our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do its part, including acting as a facilitator,” the president added.

Erdoğan emphasized that issues that could be resolved at the table should not be met with indiscriminate bombings and warfare. “Trying to solve matters with destruction, bloodshed and chaos without distinguishing between civilians and soldiers is a dangerous path that no one can predict the outcome of,” he said.

He also cautioned that Israel’s aggressive posture could have unintended consequences, warning that “Israel, which destroyed Gaza and now attacks its neighbors, does not realize the long-term damage it is inflicting on itself.”

The president stressed that developments in the region are not limited to the nations directly involved. “This ancient geography means no country exists only within its own borders. Every incident here concerns all societies in the region,” he said, adding that attacks on Gaza or Iran are not isolated events.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to justice, humanity and unity. “As Türkiye and the Turkish nation, we act sincerely under the principles of morality, justice and fairness. We strive to embrace not only our own people, but also our friends, brothers and all humanity.”

Regional tension has escalated since Friday after Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people were killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since Friday.

Iran, for its part, said that at least 224 people were killed and over 1,000 others wounded in the Israeli assault.