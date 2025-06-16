Archfoes Iran and Israel traded deadly blows on Monday, with Israel hitting targets deep inside the Islamic Republic and Tehran's strikes killing at least 11 on day four of an escalating conflict.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel on Friday launched a surprise aerial campaign targeting sites across Iran, saying the attacks aimed to prevent it from acquiring atomic weapons – a charge Tehran denies.

Israel's strikes have so far killed at least 224 people, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians, according to Iranian authorities.

In retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it had "successfully" struck Israel with a salvo of missiles and warned of "effective, targeted and more devastating operations" to come.

The Iranian attacks hit Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Petah Tikva and Haifa – with shattered homes, smouldering wreckage and stunned residents picking through debris.

"The entire shelter shook," said Shlomi Biton, who had taken cover with his five children in Haifa. "There were many, many explosions."

Ido, a student whose house was hit, recalled scenes of panic. "There were 12 to 13 children there in the shelter screaming."

The death toll in Israel rose by 11 on Monday, the prime minister's office said, bringing the total since Friday to 24.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the missile barrage also lightly damaged a building used by the American embassy in Tel Aviv.

In Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned as a "war crime" an Israeli strike that damaged a hospital in the western city of Kermanshah. A previous report said a nearby workshop had been the target.

'I will not leave'

Iran's missile attack followed waves of intense Israeli air raids that struck targets across the country – from the western border with Iraq to Tehran and as far east as Mashhad, where the airport was hit.

While some people fled Tehran, others vowed to stay.

"It is natural that war has its own stress, but I will not leave my city," said Shokouh Razzazi, 31, in the capital, where the Grand Bazaar was closed amid the ongoing Israeli strikes.

The escalation has sparked growing international concern.

China urged both sides to "immediately take measures to cool down the tensions" and avoid plunging the region into deeper turmoil.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also called for calm, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "a negotiated solution is, in the long term, the best solution."

Though critical of Israel's campaign in Gaza, she blamed Iran for the latest crisis, citing the U.N. nuclear watchdog's findings that it was not in compliance with its obligations.

"In this context, Israel has the right to defend itself. Iran is the principal source of regional instability," she said.

Iran, in turn, urged the International Atomic Energy Agency to condemn Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities.

"We expect the (IAEA) Board of Governors and the director general to take a firm position in condemning this act and holding the regime (Israel) accountable," said spokesman Baqaei.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, meanwhile, told his Iranian counterpart in a phone call that Ankara is ready to play a "facilitating role" to end the conflict.

'Make a deal'

The Israeli military said Monday it had destroyed 120 missile launchers – one-third of Iran's total.

In a televised address, Iranian armed forces spokesman Colonel Reza Sayyad vowed a "devastating response" to Israeli attacks.

"Leave the occupied territories (Israel) because they will certainly no longer be habitable in the future," he said, adding shelters would "not guarantee security."

Addressing Iran's parliament, President Masoud Pezeshkian urged citizens to "stand strong against this genocidal criminal aggression with unity and coherence."

U.S. President Donald Trump insisted Washington had "nothing to do" with Israel's military campaign but warned any Iranian attack on American interests would trigger "the full strength and might" of the U.S. military.

On Sunday, Trump urged both sides to "make a deal" while expressing doubts about near-term peace prospects.

"Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're going to see what happens," he said.

A senior U.S. official told AFP that Trump had intervened to prevent Israel from assassinating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We found out that the Israelis had plans to hit Iran's supreme leader. President Trump was against it and we told the Israelis not to," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Asked by Fox News whether regime change in Iran was one of Israel's objectives, Netanyahu said: "It certainly could be the result, because the Iran regime is very weak."

As hostilities intensified, Iran said it was scrapping planned nuclear talks with the United States, calling dialogue "meaningless" under bombardment.