Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli on Saturday strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, warning that the deepening crisis spiral triggered by Israel’s aggressive policies is ultimately aimed at undermining Türkiye’s regional role and national security.

“The so-called Rising Lion operation, launched under the guise of targeting Iran’s nuclear program, was nothing more than a coordinated act of terrorism,” Bahçeli said in a written statement, adding that the attack “once again exposed Israel’s bloody and destructive agenda.”

Bahçeli stressed that Israel’s destabilizing actions — from its war on Gaza to its provocative attacks on Syria, Lebanon and now Iran — are designed to plunge the region into chaos, distracting from its own crimes and isolating Türkiye. “Türkiye is the final target in this escalating spiral of violence,” he warned.

He accused Israel of using every opportunity to obstruct Türkiye’s efforts toward regional peace and security, particularly its vision of a “Terror-Free Türkiye.” He added, “Israel is seeking to block our country’s strategic outlook and exploit regional instability for its own imperial interests.”

The MHP leader also pointed to the timing of the attack, which came just days before a scheduled new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program. “The strike sabotaged diplomacy, while also targeting civilian infrastructure, military leaders, and prominent scientists — a clear sign of broader intent,” he said.

Bahçeli criticized international institutions for their silence and failure to respond to what he called Israel’s violations of international law. “Masquerading as a democracy, the Zionist regime is committing systematic war crimes, particularly in Gaza, where the most tragic genocide of modern history is being carried out,” he said.

He concluded by calling on the global community to move beyond “sterile condemnations” and take concrete, multilateral steps to uphold justice, peace, and the dignity of nations targeted by occupation and war.

Israel launched a large-scale assault on Iran earlier Friday, striking nuclear and military facilities and killing several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists. The attacks reportedly continued in waves.

In response, Iran vowed “severe punishment” and called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council.