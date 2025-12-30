Israel's recognition of Somaliland illegal: Erdoğan
Dec 30, 2025 - 6:37 pm GMT+3
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
President Erdoğan (at joint news conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud): Türkiye will continue to support Somalia's security and stability. Israel's recognition of Somaliland is illegal and unacceptable
