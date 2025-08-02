Italy on Friday hailed Türkiye’s cooperation in curbing irregular migration, saying it has delivered “excellent results,” according to an official statement.

In a statement, the Italian government said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of Libya's National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed strengthening cooperation to address common challenges, beginning with the management of irregular migration flow.

It came during the three leaders' trilateral summit in Istanbul.

During the meeting, Meloni emphasized "the excellent results achieved in this regard with Türkiye," as well as the opportunity to build on the lessons learned, including by applying them to support the Libyan Government of National Unity's migration efforts.

"In this context, President Meloni discussed with her interlocutors a series of measures to fight international criminal networks of human traffickers, improve work to prevent irregular movements, and support Libya in managing the migration pressure it is facing," it added.

The statement mentioned that Meloni also reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to Libya's stability, unity, and independence, as well as its support for a political process led by Libya and facilitated by the United Nations that can result in elections.

The three leaders agreed to immediately resume work on a technical level to identify concrete actions to be carried out collaboratively within a clearly defined time frame.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the Turkish president emphasized the importance of cooperation among the three countries in addressing the Mediterranean region's challenges, including irregular migration movements.

Following the summit, Libya's Government of National Unity issued a statement, stating that the meeting addressed regional cooperation, stability, and economic integration in the Mediterranean, stressing the importance of supporting joint strategic projects.