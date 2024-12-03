The crown prince and princess of Japan arrived in Türkiye to mark the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will attend a dinner hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday and an official anniversary ceremony in Istanbul on Thursday, where Fumihito will make a speech.

They are scheduled to return to Japan on Sunday.

Friendly interactions between the two countries date back to the Meiji Era, which lasted from 1868 to 1912.

Prince and Princess Komatsu of Japan visited the Ottoman Empire, a gesture reciprocated by the Ottoman frigate Ertuğrul in 1890.

However, the frigate tragically sank off Wakayama Prefecture after encountering a typhoon, resulting in over 500 deaths.

Survivors were cared for in Japan, and memorial ceremonies are still held in both countries to commemorate this historic link.

Despite interruptions during World War II, postwar visits by Japanese royals, including Prince Mikasa, strengthened ties.

The two countries have supported each other during crises, such as Japan's aid after the 1999 Türkiye earthquake and Türkiye’s assistance following Japan’s 2011 tsunami.

This visit by the Japanese royal couple underscores the two nations’ long-lasting bond and mutual respect, promising to enhance bilateral understanding and cooperation.