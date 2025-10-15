Türkiye and South Africa opened a new chapter in their political and diplomatic relations, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Wednesday as the two nations held the inaugural meeting of the Joint National Commission in Ankara.

Co-chaired by Yılmaz and his South African counterpart, Paul Mashatile, at the Presidential Complex, the high-level gathering focused on closer coordination on bilateral, regional and global issues.

The meeting concluded with the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening collaboration in trade, higher education and sports.

Yılmaz emphasized that the commission would institutionalize Türkiye-South Africa relations and help expand cooperation across multiple fronts.

“This mechanism enables us to address all dimensions of our bilateral relations, diversify areas of cooperation and exchange views on regional and global developments,” he said.

“In view of the level our relations have reached, we have decided to elevate the commission to the presidential level and to hold it regularly in the coming period.”

Yılmaz said the commission’s joint declaration reflected the consensus reached between the two sides on future steps and shared positions on global affairs.

“Through the four agreements signed today, we have further strengthened the legal basis of our cooperation,” he added, stressing the importance of swiftly finalizing additional pending agreements ahead of the upcoming G-20 summit in Johannesburg, which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend.

Highlighting South Africa’s role as a “key partner” in Türkiye’s Africa partnership policy and its engagement with sub-Saharan Africa, Yılmaz described the commission as a “strategic step toward a more coordinated and enduring partnership.”

The vice president also noted that while trade remains an important dimension, the priority is to enhance political dialogue, mutual understanding and joint action in international forums.

“Türkiye and South Africa share a common vision for justice and equality in the international system,” Yılmaz said.

“We closely follow and highly appreciate South Africa’s efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people in the face of Israel’s aggression and occupation policies.”

He reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for international accountability, underlining Ankara’s backing for Pretoria’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Yılmaz also expressed appreciation for South Africa’s role as the current G-20 president, noting that the upcoming Johannesburg summit in November would be an opportunity to advance common priorities.

The vice president further announced that South Africa’s participation in the upcoming Türkiye-Africa 5th Economy and Business Forum in Istanbul on Oct. 16-17, including a dedicated South Africa country session, would inject fresh momentum into the partnership.

“Our goal is to institutionalize our cooperation not only in economic terms but also politically and culturally,” Yılmaz said, adding that Türkiye aims to expand collaboration in defense, energy, education, science and technology.