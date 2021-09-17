Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on Friday praised Kazakhstan's role in global peace.

"Kazakhstan has become one of the key countries for peace and security at the global level as well as within the country," he said during his video message for the 17th Eurasian Media Forum.

Şentop underlined that the event is one of the successful regional and global initiatives by Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan's role in the initiative launched with the Astana process for the solution of the tragedy in Syria has won the appreciation of all people, whether biased or impartial," he added.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters with unexpected ferocity.

The Astana peace process to end the conflict was launched in January 2017 at the initiative of Turkey, Russia and Iran.

Meetings of Astana guarantors also contribute to the advancement of a United Nations-led diplomatic process in Geneva.