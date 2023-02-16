Kuwait, which was one of the countries that immediately responded to Türkiye’s emergency call following the deadly earthquakes on Feb. 6, has been lending a helping hand to quake survivors through government and non-governmental organizations-led assistance.

The Gulf country immediately dispatched a search and rescue team, a medical team, medical supplies and other necessities through a humanitarian air corridor established upon the orders of Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Kuwaiti emergency teams arrived in Gaziantep on Feb. 7, a day after the quake, to help with search and rescue efforts.

On Feb. 9, Sheikh Nawaf and Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah pledged $15 million in earthquake relief to Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the country also launched a fundraiser for Türkiye and Syria, which collected $67.7 million to be divided between the two quake-hit neighbors.

The country's Minister of Social Affairs, Mai Jassem Al-Baghli, arrived with 40 tons of humanitarian aid and visited Gaziantep on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, the country announced that 30 charities and NGOs would launch a fundraiser for Turkish people affected by the earthquake.

On Thursday, Kuwait also sent 450 tons of humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies, tents, blankets and food.

The Kuwaiti Red Crescent has also pledged to support its Turkish counterpart (Türk Kızılay) by promising food and non-food items worth $1 million.

The private sector in the country, including financial institutions, telecommunications firms and more, also mobilized to donate to quake victims.