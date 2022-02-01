Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in the capital Ankara on Tuesday upon the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He is scheduled to hold official contacts including a meeting with Erdoğan.

First visiting Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Mikati was later received by Erdoğan in the Presidential Complex.

After the meeting between the delegations, President Erdoğan and Prime Minister Mikati will hold a joint press conference.

During the visit, bilateral relations and steps to further improve them will be discussed.

The latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, and global issues will also come under discussion.

In a press conference in the capital Beirut, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Buhabib recently said that the details of issues such as tourism, energy, health, agriculture and education will be discussed.

"Solar energy, investment in the oil sector, exports of Lebanese products and tourism cooperation between the two countries are on top of the agenda."

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had conveyed President Erdoğan's message to Mikati, inviting him to Turkey to explore bilateral cooperation during his visit to Beirut on Nov. 16, last year.

Mikati visits Turkey for the first time since assuming office on Sept. 10, 2021.

On Sept. 10, a new Lebanese government was announced 13 months after the government of Hassan Diab resigned following the horrific August 2020 blast at the Port of Beirut.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe domestic challenges, including a currency devaluation against the United States dollar, along with shortages of fuel and medicines.