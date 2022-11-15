Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia are "determined to play a bridging role between developed and developing nations," according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The leaders of MIKTA, a grouping of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia, met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Indonesia's Bali on Nov. 15.

"This year marks the first decennial of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by Mexico in February 2012 in Los Cabos, where the idea of MIKTA was first discussed as a cross-regional and flexible consultative platform among five democracies that benefit from open economies with significant global and regional influences," said the joint statement.

The statement stressed that the "MIKTA countries remain committed to international peace, stability and prosperity" at a time of "unparalleled multidimensional crises."

"While addressing the unprecedented global economic and security challenges we face, we are encouraged by our shared values and similarities, which involve, first and foremost, democracy and the respect for international law, multilateralism and international cooperation," it added.

Emphasizing that the group "advocates for enhanced global governance and is determined to play a bridging role between developed and developing nations," the MIKTA group pledged to "continue to play a constructive role on the global stage and contribute to efforts to build consensus on issues that affect all."

The MIKTA grouping also thanked Türkiye for chairing the MIKTA in 2022 and congratulated Indonesia on its "successful G-20 Presidency."

"We will continue our close cooperation and work toward further achievements under Indonesia's MIKTA Chairpersonship in 2023," the statement said.

MIKTA was initiated by the foreign ministers of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye and Australia on Sept. 25, 2013, on the margins of the 68th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

It aims to contribute constructive solutions to regional and global challenges as well as to enhance the effectiveness of global governance.

It wants to strengthen its cooperation to raise its voice on global issues and gain influence within international organizations.

MIKTA countries also work to strengthen their economic and political ties.