The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın discussed the latest developments regarding Gaza cease-fire efforts with Hamas political bureau officials on Monday, amid reports of progress.

Kalın held a phone call with Hamas officials, discussing the progress made in negotiations and the current state of discussions, sources said.

Both sides agreed that efforts must continue to reach a cease-fire, sources added.

Qatar on Monday presented Israel and Hamas with a final draft of a deal to end the Gaza war, following a midnight breakthrough in talks attended by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy.

Türkiye has been fiercely critical of Israel’s brutal offensive in Gaza, which it and others say amounts to genocide. It has also slammed many Western allies for their support of Israel and repeatedly called for Muslim unity to facilitate a desperately needed cease-fire.

Ankara urges Israel to reciprocate the constructive approach of the Palestinians in cease-fire negotiations and the international community to pressure Netanyahu’s government.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of Hamas, which it describes as a resistance movement, unlike the Western countries, which mostly define it as a terrorist group, and hosted Haniyeh several times to discuss cease-fire efforts and the humanitarian aid crisis in the blockaded enclave.

It has formally applied to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).