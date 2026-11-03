National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın met with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi to discuss regional security, as Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates continue to deepen their strategic partnership.

Kalın was received by UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Türkiye’s Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Lütfullah Göktaş said on X.

UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ali al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for National Security, also attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed joint efforts to strengthen regional security and stability, according to Göktaş.

“We believe our strategic partnership with the UAE will make a serious contribution to consolidating regional security and peace,” the ambassador said.

Relations between Ankara and Abu Dhabi have warmed significantly in recent years after a long period of rivalry, during which the two countries backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict. Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit to Türkiye in August 2021 marked the first major step toward mending ties. His brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, followed with a visit later that year.