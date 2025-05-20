National Intelligence Agency (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa discussed a range of issues from terrorism to the country’s development efforts in a meeting in Damascus on Tuesday.

Security sources said the meeting focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Syria, emphasizing the importance of Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political stability and was attended by Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salama.

Kalın reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Syria.

Discussions included the disarmament and integration of terrorist groups, including the PKK/YPG, into the new Syrian framework, as well as border security, customs gates, and the transfer of Daesh prisons and camps to Syrian control.

He expressed readiness to provide any assistance needed by the government in Damascus.

Regional developments were also discussed, including Israeli airstrikes and airspace violations in Syria, the lifting of international sanctions against the country, the fight against Daesh, and the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees.