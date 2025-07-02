There is still much work to do to deepen and develop relations between Türkiye and China in all aspects, China’s Ambassador to Ankara Jiang Xuebin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a forum on bilateral relations held by the communications directorate in the capital, Jiang reiterated that relations have been developing thanks to the strategic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Emphasizing that cooperation between China and Türkiye in the fields of civil aviation, finance and infrastructure continues to grow, Jiang said that the two leaders met last year, and the sides have been in close contact at all levels for some time.

He underlined that the relations between states are tied to the friendship between the peoples and said that the embassy has been striving to boost ties especially through the contact between media organizations and journalists.

“Journalists must develop our friendship and deepen mutual understanding between peoples.”

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, for his part, underlined that the two countries stem from deep-rooted history, strong cultural bonds and ancient civilizations.

Altun highlighted that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and China serves to build a common future for the benefit of the countries and within the framework of the multipolar world vision.

“For the peace and tranquility of the world, it is essential that an understanding that centers on truth and justice prevails globally. Our president, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, voices Türkiye's call for a 'more just world' loudest on every international platform."

He added that Ankara works for peace and prosperity worldwide. “With this vision, our country has taken responsibility for almost all of the recent crises and hosted diplomatic meetings and peace negotiations.”

Altun also reiterated criticism against Israel and its attacks on both the region and Gaza.

"As Türkiye, we are among the countries that have shown the strongest reaction on every platform against Israel, which has become a threat to the peace and security of the whole world with its invasive and occupying policies."