Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Qatar, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Thursday issued a joint statement condemning Israel's violations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, urging the international community to take a firm stance against measures that violate the site's historical and legal status.

The foreign ministers of the Muslim nations warned that escalating provocations threaten regional stability and undermine prospects for a just and lasting peace.

In a joint statement, the ministers denounced repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound led by far-right Israeli ministers and illegal settlers under the protection of Israeli security forces. They also condemned the raising of the Israeli flag inside the compound, the installation of two tents by Israeli police and other provocative actions at the site, saying they constitute clear violations of international law, relevant U.N. resolutions and the historical and legal status quo in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers further condemned incitement, calls for raids and acts of violence by Israeli extremist ministers and groups, warning that such actions fuel hatred and extremism while obstructing efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

The statement also criticized restrictions on access to Jerusalem's Old City and its places of worship, saying discriminatory measures imposed on Muslim and Christian worshippers violate international humanitarian law and amount to unlawful attempts to alter the city's historical and legal status.

The ministers reaffirmed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem or its Muslim and Christian holy sites and condemned systematic policies aimed at changing the city's historical, legal and demographic character.

They reiterated their rejection of any attempt to alter the historical and legal status of Jerusalem's holy sites, while underscoring the special role of the Hashemite Custodianship in safeguarding them.

The ministers also reaffirmed that the entire Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is an Islamic place of worship exclusively for Muslims and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Affairs Department, operating under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, remains the sole legal authority responsible for administering the site and regulating access.

Calling on Israel to immediately lift restrictions on access to Jerusalem's Old City, the ministers urged an end to measures preventing Muslim worshippers from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They also called on the international community to adopt a firm position and press Israel to end violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and respect the sanctity and historical status of those sites.