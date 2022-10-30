A number of countries on Saturday congratulated the Turkish people and government on the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

In a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Turkish nation and said Türkiye has become one of the most powerful countries and is becoming stronger every day, developing rapidly and having a say in the international arena.

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's prime minister, also extended greetings to Türkiye.

Sharif said on Twitter: "On the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye, I extend our heartiest felicitations to President Erdoğan and the people of Turkiye. The heroic struggle of the Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk holds a prominent place in the annals of history.

"Over the years, Turkiye's impressive economic strides under President Erdoğan are acknowledged by the world. Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce & industry."

"Happy Republic Day to the people of Türkiye and President Erdoğan. As you approach the 100th anniversary of modern Türkiye, we in Israel look forward to building on the great strides we've made over the past year together," Israeli President Isaac Herzog also said.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz paid an official visit to Türkiye. Israel sees Türkiye as a global actor with which it can develop relations in terms of economy, defense and ensuring the stability of the entire region, he said.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize the strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Gantz's visit to Türkiye is significant as it was the first by an Israeli defense minister in over a decade. His one-day trip to the powerful NATO member came two months after Israel and Türkiye renewed diplomatic ties.

Gantz heralded a new era in his country's overt security ties with Türkiye after a decadelong rupture, marked by the whirlwind visit to Ankara.

Following months of diplomatic warming, Israel and Türkiye announced on Aug. 17 the full restoration of relations and the return of ambassadors to both countries.

Earlier this year, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Ankara as part of his first visit to Türkiye by an Israeli leader since 2008.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also congratulated the people of Türkiye on the anniversary of the founding of the republic.

In a statement, Blinken said: "The relationship between Turkey and the United States is vital and grounded in the deep cultural and commercial ties between our two countries, as well as our work together as NATO allies in furtherance of regional and global peace, security, and prosperity. We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity amid Russia's ongoing aggression.

On this special day, we join with our Turkish friends in celebration and are grateful for our longstanding and close ties."

The Greek Foreign Ministry also extended greetings to the people and the government of Türkiye in a message posted on Twitter.

Turkish flag raised in New York City during republic day event

The Turkish flag was raised in New York City as part of an event to mark the 99th anniversary of the Republic Day of Türkiye, with the attendance of the U.S.' most populous city's mayor, Eric Adams.

The event held by Türkiye's Consulate General in New York in the Wall Street area, one of the most important financial centers in the world, also saw the attendance of Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Türkiye's U.N. envoy, Consul General Reyhan Özgur, diplomats and members of the Turkish American community.

The flag was raised in Bowling Green Park as part of the 22nd Traditional Turkish Flag Raising Ceremony.

Adams said he visited Türkiye including Istanbul, Cappadocia and Antalya many times and "really enjoy the spirit and the history" of Türkiye.

"We know that New York City is the Istanbul of America, and we want to continue to thank this community, the people of Turkey, small-business owners, you believe in education, you believe in public safety, you believe in the power of really reaching out across our different cultures and making this a great city," he added.

The official proclamation of the Turkish Republic by founding father Mustafa Kemal Atatürk took place on Oct. 29, 1923, when the name of the nation and its status as a republic were declared.

The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM), the country's Parliament, then voted unanimously to make Atatürk, a revolutionary statesman, the first president of the Republic of Türkiye, which has since celebrated Republic Day on Oct. 29.