The top diplomats of NATO member countries on Tuesday condemned all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed their solidarity with Türkiye.

"We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand in solidarity with Türkiye in grieving the loss of life after the recent horrific terrorist attacks," said a joint statement published on the first day of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania's capital Bucharest.

The allies also vowed that NATO would continue to defend every inch of allied territory with a 360-degree approach.

"NATO will continue to protect our populations and defend every inch of Allied territory at all times. We will do so in line with our 360-degree approach and against all threats and challenges," said the statement.

The remarks came after a recent terrorist attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Street that killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

The foreign ministers also pledged NATO's further assistance to continue to repair Ukraine's destroyed energy infrastructure and protect it from air attacks.

"We condemn Russia's persecution of the civilian population in Ukraine and violations of human rights, including exile, torture and barbaric treatment of women and children," the statement said.

NATO foreign ministers are taking part in a two-day meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

The ministers discussed the war in Ukraine, which is considered a threat to Euro-Atlantic peace and security.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday met with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest.

"NATO enlargement and recent developments regarding the war in Ukraine were on our agenda," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Estonia is a former Soviet republic bordering Russia, like Ukraine, but less than one-tenth as large and about one-fortieth the population.

Later on Tuesday, Çavuşoğlu also met with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Cravinho in Bucharest.

"We discussed economic relations, NATO enlargement and the latest developments in Ukraine," Çavuşoğlu said in a separate Twitter post.

By NATO enlargement, Çavuşoğlu was almost certainly referring to the bids by Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.