The outgoing Prime Minister of the Netherlands, who is currently seeking to replace NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said the military bloc’s southern wing needs Türkiye.

Speaking at a joint news conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul, Rutte said Türkiye is a geopolitical actor with significant influence in the region.

He also said that the country has been playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war.

For his part, President Erdoğan said the choice of the new NATO chief would be made within the framework of strategic wisdom, and fairness with no room for doubt.