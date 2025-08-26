Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not seek peace agreements but rather aims at gaining time and developing its military agenda, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Speaking to the press, evaluating the 21st Extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ Council in Jeddah, Fidan said that Türkiye called the meeting due to the extreme famine in Gaza and that a record participation took place.

“As we approach the General Assembly week, it was important for us that Islamic countries take a position on the Palestinian issue with one voice, one idea, explaining the details of their ideas, form a single view, and present new proposals to the international community as the bearers of this cause,” Fidan said.

He added that a significant decision – the influence of which will be huge – was made by all countries during the closed session of the meeting.

“We are at a point where words fail,” Fidan said, “We are at a point where humanity has failed its duty in the Palestine and Gaza issue. All foreign ministers are aware of the fact that we have reached the end of being able to use diplomatic tools. From now on, other actions, measures need to be taken while the international community must show a different reaction.”

He said that the system failed for Gaza. “The shortest way to end the pain in Gaza is to reach a solution during the ongoing negotiations.”

Fidan underlined that although he has a positive attitude, he sees that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not aim for an agreement.

Noting that the vast majority of the Islamic world has no relations with Israel, he highlighted that such an equation, while having immense significance for Islamic societies, falls short of creating a practical impact.

"Therefore, it is actually the countries that support Israel more – commercially, politically and militarily – that need to take a stance against it. In practice, that would serve as a stronger braking mechanism on Israel.

"Accordingly, what we are keeping on the agenda is not relations (or lack thereof) with Israel itself, but rather developing a strategy by using relations with the countries that support Israel and exerting pressure through that," Fidan underscored.

The extraordinary meeting follows Israel’s announcement of plans to expand its occupation of Gaza.

Netanyahu has brushed aside mediation efforts for a cease-fire and instead instructed his military to accelerate implementation of a plan to occupy Gaza City.

That plan, approved on Aug. 8, calls for displacing nearly a million residents to the south, surrounding Gaza City, and carrying out ground incursions into residential districts.

Fidan noted that many of the 57 countries at the table have strong economic, political and security relations with the West, including the U.S., saying: "It is essential that these relations are used to restrain Israel at some point."

"There are various ideas on this point. We have discussed them among ourselves."

Referring to the diplomatic efforts, including those by Türkiye, Fidan said it is particularly significant that these efforts dominated and guided the rhetoric regarding the process of recognizing the State of Palestine in the international arena.

"When this war began on Oct. 7 (2023), we said that as long as the occupation of Palestine continues, as long as Israeli oppression continues, as long as Palestinians do not have a dignified, unified and sovereign state, it will neither be the first nor the last war in the Middle East between Palestinians and Israelis.

"In fact, there is a risk that this war will spread. Thereby, while concentrating on stopping the war in Gaza, we immediately brought forward a serious initiative to bring the two-state solution proposal off the shelf and into reality," he said.

"Now, this strategy we have put forward has been largely determined and adopted by other countries as well because it is a permanent solution," Fidan added, stressing that while trying to resolve the existing crisis in Gaza, a permanent solution must also be implemented.

This was actually a method that the international community, especially the West, initially resisted a little, but later, seeing no other way, accepted, "and we have now reached that point," he underscored.

Emphasizing that while the international community is making progress under the leadership of the OIC, Fidan said Israel is making other calculations and taking steps to kill the idea of a two-state solution.

"Many countries in the West are taking steps to recognize Palestine, motivated by public pressure from their own societies," he said, adding that no one wants to be a part of this genocide.

Israel has killed nearly 62,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.

In addition to delivering humanitarian aid, Türkiye has sought to rally international organizations, including the United Nations, NATO and the OIC to restrain Israel.

OIC Chair

Türkiye assumed the OIC Chairpersonship for one year during the 51st meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, hosted in Istanbul on June 21-22, 2025.

Türkiye previously hosted OIC meetings in 1976, 1991 and 2004. At the 51st meeting, two draft resolutions on Palestine were adopted, emphasizing the need for a unified OIC position on the issue. The Istanbul Declaration was also adopted during the session.

The OIC, established in Rabat on Sept. 25, 1969, in response to the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, is the second-largest intergovernmental political organization after the United Nations.

It represents 57 member states and five observers, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Central African Republic, Russia and Thailand.

Türkiye’s Permanent Mission to the OIC has operated in Jeddah since July 24, 2015.

Bilateral talks

Referring to the bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the meeting, Fidan said that they have important agenda items with Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Iran and Africa.

He said that Gambia is a country in which Türkiye has invested intensely in military, economic and technical cooperation since the early 1990s.

Fidan noted that Ankara also has good relations with Djibouti.

Touching also on talks on Iran's nuclear program, Fidan noted his recent talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, saying: "We discussed this issue as well. We had the opportunity to discuss his new agenda in light of some comments from there."

"We delved into certain details of the fight against terrorism, stressing also that there are important issues related to bilateral cooperation with Iraq initiated during the term of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani.

In this regard, there is a dynamic agenda including projects put forward by businesspeople on many issues, including cooperation in the field of water, the development path, counterterrorism and energy cooperation, Fidan emphasized.

He also highlighted that potential aid and agreements for Gaza, as well as many global issues, were discussed with Egypt

Noting that he has frequent contacts with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Fidan said: "We have reaffirmed our commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty and security."

"We also said this immediately after Dec. 8. An era has ended in Syria, another has begun, but no easier one has begun."

"The challenge is much greater. The problem areas have become much more obvious, and a clearer era has begun. Türkiye's responsibility here is immense."

Emphasizing the need to collaborate with regional countries on numerous issues, particularly to protect Syria's territorial integrity against Israeli attacks, he said there are various groups within the country that might serve the goals and objectives of certain international actors.

Fidan emphasized the need for effective management of these groups, noting that Syria also needs significant investment, the development of public capacity and the development of infrastructure.

Highlighting that while these issues will take time, he said the crucial factor is establishing the political and security environment in which they can be implemented.

"When the political and security environment is not established, when hesitations arise, when problems arise, progress in the other areas I have mentioned does not occur.

"Therefore, we are well aware of this. We have discussed with regional countries how we are taking these steps," he added.