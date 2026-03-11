Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become the greatest disaster facing Israelis since the Holocaust, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, warning that the region is being dragged toward a broader catastrophe amid escalating tensions.

Speaking at an iftar with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) lawmakers in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said even Israelis who spend their nights in shelters are increasingly expressing that Netanyahu represents the biggest calamity to confront the Israeli people since the Holocaust.

The president also warned that the region was gradually being pushed toward disaster by what he described as a “network of massacres driven by arrogance.”

Erdoğan said Türkiye is working to prevent the crisis from expanding further and to stop the conflict before more lives are lost.

He stressed that Ankara’s position regarding the crisis involving Iran is clear and consistent.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye stands on the side of peace rather than war and is focused on efforts to de-escalate tensions before the situation in Iran spirals further.