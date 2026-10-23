Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that eight countries attending talks in Istanbul agreed that any new military attack on Iran would further escalate regional conflicts, stressing that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only viable path toward resolving the crisis.

Speaking at a news conference following a meeting of foreign ministers from the R4 countries – Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia – and the E3 nations – Britain, Germany and France – also attended by Italy, Fidan said participants shared concerns over growing instability in the Middle East and the wider repercussions of ongoing conflicts.

"Nobody currently supports a new attack on Iran," Fidan said, emphasizing that military intervention would not offer a solution and would instead risk spreading the conflict across the region.

The top Turkish diplomat said Istanbul hosted two rounds of diplomatic consultations, beginning with a meeting of the four regional countries before expanding to discussions with European counterparts.

He said the meetings addressed regional and global challenges, including Israel's destabilizing role in the Middle East, the situation in the Black Sea and disruptions affecting the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Fidan noted that conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine were placing growing pressure on governments and their citizens, regardless of geographical location, particularly through their economic and financial consequences.

"All countries around the table oppose the further spread of war," he said, adding that participants wanted an end to hostilities both in the Gulf region and Ukraine.

He said the countries agreed that any renewed military action against Iran would risk expanding the ongoing conflict and further destabilizing the region.

"We agree that diplomacy and dialogue are the only solution and that intervention against Iran is not a solution," Fidan said.

The minister stressed that the positions of major global powers would be particularly important in determining whether diplomatic efforts could succeed.

He said the discussions focused on identifying appropriate diplomatic mechanisms to prevent further destruction and bring ongoing conflicts to an end.

"There is considerable room for both diplomacy and war," Fidan said, underscoring the need for international consensus on dialogue as the only viable way forward.

The meeting also highlighted shared concerns over maritime security and disruptions to key international shipping routes, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, which have significant implications for global trade and energy markets.

On Türkiye’s maritime agreement with Libya, Fidan said Ankara was holding talks with Egypt to address Cairo’s concerns over the deal

He also said the conditions were now in place to unite Libya’s rival eastern and western factions, expressing hope that Ankara would soon announce positive developments on the matter