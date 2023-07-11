President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a new period would be started between Türkiye and the U.S., shortly before a closed-door bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Vilnius, Lithuania on Tuesday.

"The previous meetings with President Biden were warm-up sessions," Erdoğan said and added: "Now we are starting a new period."

Erdoğan also wished his U.S. counterpart best of luck for the upcoming presidential elections. Both leaders smiled, and Biden responded by saying he was looking forward to working with Erdoğan in the next five years.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Director of National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and others, were part of the Turkish delegation at the bilateral talks.

On Monday, Biden welcomed Türkiye's decision to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid.

Also on Monday, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler spoke by phone late Monday with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on the stalled F-16 fighter jet deal and Sweden’s NATO membership.