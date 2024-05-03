Ambassador Charles Kayonga, Rwanda’s new envoy to Türkiye, wants to develop “deeper cooperation” between the two nations based on their existing “good relations.”

Regarding high-level contacts between Türkiye and Rwanda, Kayonga said that Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have met at various events.

The ambassador, who closely follows Türkiye's politics and economic development, said he was "very impressed" when he arrived in the country.

Kayonga emphasized Rwanda’s "strategic" location as he provided information about his country's structure.

Emphasizing Africa's development as an economic market, he noted that his country is located "at the center" of this vast market.

Highlighting that Rwanda is "one of the safest countries" in the African continent, the ambassador said that under the leadership of Kagame, his country has achieved "quite good indicators."

Pointing out that many countries are interested in Africa, he highlighted the continent's abundance of resources.

Regarding the importance of Türkiye's investments in Africa, Kayonga said: "Türkiye is also developing very fast."

He highlighted the projects carried out by Turkish companies in the construction sector in Rwanda, emphasizing that these companies do "quality work very fast."

Observing Ankara's active policies, Kayonga stated that they would like to collaborate with a country like Türkiye, where its people have become prosperous, in areas such as tourism.

Rwanda and Türkiye maintain cooperation at the bilateral level, covering a wide range of areas, including economy, trade, defense and security.

In terms of bilateral trade, Rwanda's annual exports to Türkiye reached over $10 million in 2022, according to official data. Rwanda's import volumes from Türkiye stood at about $79 million in 2021.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara’s multidimensional foreign policy.

Türkiye’s engagement with the African continent has been gaining pace over the years. Since assuming office nearly two decades ago, first serving as prime minister, Erdoğan has been fostering ties with Africa, presenting Türkiye as a fairer player than the continent’s former colonial powers.

Ankara has been stressing the desire to advance relations with the continent based on a win-win relationship and equal partnership while observing mutual respect. Both sides have been vowing to tap into their greater potential when it comes to further expanding and deepening relations.