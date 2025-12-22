Türkiye firmly rejects any proposal that would allow terrorist groups to operate as parallel military structures in Syria, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesman Ömer Çelik said, stressing that “there cannot be two armies or two armed forces in one country,” highlighting the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity.

Çelik made the remarks during a press briefing while the ruling party’s Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) meeting was underway under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Referring to demands voiced at times by the PKK/YPG-linked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to join the system as a bloc with a special status, Çelik said such proposals have dangerous implications.

“We have seen in other countries what this leads to,” he said. “If two armed forces exist at the army level, the result is an internal conflict scenario. In such a case, Arabs lose, Turkmens lose, Kurds lose. Everyone loses.”

Çelik emphasized that Türkiye’s goal is a future in which all ethnic and religious groups in the region live together in peace, dignity and prosperity, warning that attempts to institutionalize armed blocs under the guise of integration would amount to creating a new army within an army.

Addressing the government’s domestic counterterrorism efforts, Çelik said significant progress has been made within the framework of the “Terror-Free Türkiye” initiative led by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission. He noted that political parties have submitted their reports and that the principles outlined by the People’s Alliance partners show strong alignment.

“In the coming period, steps such as the surrendering and destruction of weapons will allow the terrorist organization’s dissolution process to be verified through concrete reports and observations,” he said.

On regional developments, Çelik criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying repeated violations undermine cease-fire mechanisms. He said Israel’s claim that the so-called Yellow Line constitutes a new border runs directly counter to the spirit of a cease-fire and risks turning temporary military measures into de facto annexation.

Responding to questions on possible military action if agreements are not honored, Çelik said Türkiye’s preparedness is constant.

“The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to act immediately whenever our president, as commander-in-chief, gives the order,” he said. “We prefer that there be no need for this, but if required, it will be carried out without hesitation.”

Çelik also said no meeting date has yet been set regarding a potential request by the DEM Party to meet President Erdoğan, noting that dialogue continues within a framework of mutual respect.