The Organization of Turkic States is growing on a constant basis and is undertaking even more responsibility, Binali Yıldırım, the chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States and the deputy chairperson of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) said Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of the Organization of Turkic States as a crucial actor in the region and the world, Yıldırım said the Council of Elders has been strengthened after a revision of its regulations.

He was attending the 12th meeting of the Council of Elders in Istanbul.

“As the elders, we aim to make a great contribution to the rise and work of our organization through our decisions and our recommendations,” Yıldırım said.

Wednesday’s meeting will especially focus on boosting economic, social and cultural ties between the Turkic states, he added.

The Turkic Council was established in October 2009 after Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed the Nakhchivan Agreement. Uzbekistan finalized its accession to the organization during the seventh summit of the Turkic Council on Oct. 15, 2019, in Baku. Hungary and Turkmenistan are observer states.

In its latest meeting in 2021, the organization's name was changed to the Organization of Turkic States. The council aims to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states. Since 2011, Turkic states have convened under certain themes, where the heads of state evaluate the past period and set goals for the next year.