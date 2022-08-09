Our hearts were once again shattered by the cries of pain from Gaza, said Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdoğan on Monday as she could not remain indifferent and voiced sorrow over the Palestinian people after several days of a barrage of deadly Israeli attacks.

"There is no justification for any case in which innocents, especially women and children, are cut off from life," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

"Wherever they are in the world, we will always be on the side of the victim, against the oppressor and oppression," the first lady added.

An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement was announced on Sunday, putting an end to three days of Israeli airstrikes and retaliatory rocket fire.

At least 43 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed and over 300 injured in the Israeli offensive, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Erdoğan extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"I sincerely wish that the grief and tears in the Palestinian lands will end as soon as possible, and I invite the international community to use common sense for world peace," she said.

Earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also touched upon Israel's attacks in Gaza. Erdoğan said: "There can be no excuse for killing children, babies in swaddling clothes. Türkiye stands by the Palestinian people and its Gazan brothers."