Outgoing Hungarian Ambassador Viktor Matis says he will leave Türkiye with "a part of our hearts," reflecting on more than 13 years spent in the country as he prepares to conclude his diplomatic mission after overseeing one of the strongest periods in modern Turkish-Hungarian relations.

Speaking in an interview at the former Hungarian Embassy building in Ankara, Matis said his years in Türkiye transformed not only bilateral relations but also his family's life, making the country a permanent part of their identity.

"My family truly became a family here," Matis said. "One of my sons was born in Ankara. Türkiye's capital will always remain a part of our lives."

Matis first served in Türkiye before being appointed ambassador in 2019, bringing his total time in the country to 13.5 years. During his tenure, he witnessed major events ranging from the July 15, 2016, coup attempt to the devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye in February 2023.

He described the earthquakes as the most unforgettable experience of his diplomatic career.

"I thought July 15 would always remain the most unforgettable night of my life," he said, recalling his time as Hungary's charge d'affaires during the failed coup attempt. "But after the earthquakes in 2023, I experienced something I will never forget. That was when I truly saw how resilient and strong the Turkish people are."

Following the earthquakes, Hungarian search-and-rescue teams were deployed to Türkiye, while Matis and embassy staff traveled to Hatay, one of the hardest-hit provinces.

Outside official duties, Matis said he made a conscious effort to integrate into daily life in Ankara.

For more than seven years, he and his family lived in the Çankaya and Ayrancı districts, buying simit from neighborhood bakeries, shopping at local stores and becoming familiar faces in the community.

"We tried to become real residents of Ankara," he said.

His travels extended well beyond the capital.

Matis said he had visited 74 of Türkiye's 81 provinces, often driving with his family rather than traveling solely on official business.

From Kars in the east to Datça on the Aegean coast, he noted that he sought to experience Türkiye's landscapes, cultural heritage and regional traditions firsthand, while also trying to visit every UNESCO World Heritage Site in the country.

"You have a truly wonderful country," he said. "For foreign diplomats, it is an extraordinary opportunity."

Asked which cities left the strongest impression, Matis described Ankara as his family's first home, praised Istanbul for its history and culture, and said Antalya and its surrounding coastline remained among his favorite destinations for nature.

He also highlighted Mardin's multicultural atmosphere and Gaziantep's renowned cuisine.

Known among Turkish football fans for supporting Gençlerbirliği, Matis recalled purchasing a season ticket during his earlier diplomatic posting and continuing to attend matches throughout his time in Ankara.

He laughed while recounting an evening when security staff and fellow supporters were surprised to find Hungary's ambassador waiting in line with ordinary fans rather than entering through a VIP gate.

"I wanted to watch football like everyone else," he said.

His children, he added, own several Gençlerbirliği jerseys, which have become some of their favorite clothing.

Matis also reflected on the rapid development of Turkish-Hungarian relations during his tenure.

"When I began my mission in 2019 and compare it with where we are today in 2026, relations have gained remarkable momentum," he said. "I was in the right place at the right time."

He further noted that bilateral trade had more than doubled despite temporary disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching approximately $5.5 billion (TL 255.83 billion).

The ambassador also pointed to the decision by Ankara and Budapest to elevate their partnership to an enhanced strategic level in December 2023, coinciding with the centennial of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Subsequent initiatives, including the Turkish-Hungarian Cultural Year in 2024 and the Turkish-Hungarian Innovation Year in 2025, further expanded cooperation in tourism, education, culture and technology, he said.

Looking ahead, Matis reaffirmed Hungary's support for Türkiye's European Union membership process and praised cooperation within NATO, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), where Hungary holds observer status.

He argued that both countries play significant roles in maintaining regional stability and emphasized Türkiye's strategic importance within NATO.

"The NATO summit being held in Türkiye is not merely symbolic," he said. "It represents the beginning of a new period for the alliance."

As he prepares to return home, Matis said his family would take countless memories, books and handcrafted souvenirs from across Türkiye.

"But if you ask what we are leaving behind," he said, "it is a part of our hearts."