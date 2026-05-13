Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted as saying that his country may expand its strategic mutual defense agreement with Saudi Arabia to include Türkiye and Qatar.

Islamabad and Riyadh signed the deal in September 2025 in an outreach to the Gulf and cemented their strategic positioning in the international community. Asif, quoted by Pakistan’s Hum News, said their agreement with Saudi Arabia was a regulation for the future.

“If Qatar and Türkiye become a part of this agreement, it will be a good development,” he said.

“This would mean a new order in the economy and defense to minimize dependence outside the region. This initiative aims to create a broader cooperation platform between like-minded states to reinforce regional stability and collective security. The dependence always exists, and all countries depend on other countries for economic and other reasons. But I believe that this agreement does not counter anyone, and it is ultimately for peace. It is crucial to maintain peace in the region,” he said.

Türkiye already maintains good ties with Pakistan and has boosted relations with Saudi Arabia in the past few years. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed earlier this year that they were exploring the formation of a trilateral defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. A defense alliance is crucial for all countries, especially in the wake of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war that threatened already fragile stability in the region.

Pakistan and Türkiye are among the countries playing an active role in the cease-fire in the conflict. Amid the now-frozen conflict, along with Jordan, Iraq and the Gulf countries, states in the region are reconsidering their security strategies, with Türkiye emerging as a potential key partner in defense and military cooperation.

Fidan previously signaled that rising tensions are likely to fundamentally shape the future policies and strategies of Gulf countries, suggesting they may explore new options, particularly in security and defense industries.