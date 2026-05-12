Speaking at a joint news conference in Doha with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the U.S.-Israel-Iran war should not resume and pledged Türkiye’s commitment to ensuring a cease-fire.

Fidan stated that Ankara supports all efforts for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Hormuz should not be used as "a weapon," as it was "highly essential for regional stability, security, as well as the global economy."

"We support all efforts for safe passage through Hormuz," he underlined.

Fidan also warned against “Israeli expansionism,” which “remains the number one challenge to stability, security in our region.” What the Gulf is going through should not lead to losing focus on Gaza,” he added.

"Expansionism in Gaza, Beirut, the West Bank and Syria has cost many lives and forced many more to flee home. Regional countries and the international community should be more sensitive about this issue," he said, while emphasizing "peaking violations of the cease-fire in Gaza by Israel."

He stated that the region has faced serious challenges for years and that Ankara has coordinated with Qatar to resolve the issues. He noted that Israel was the "elephant in the room."

"Everyone wants peace, but Israel responds to it through violence and expansionism. It is now a global problem," he emphasized.

The minister said extraordinary developments pushed them to hold more consultations with Qatar. He stressed that Türkiye supported Pakistan's role in mediating the cease-fire. "The war is not a solution. It brings about global instability, economic deprivation and potential devastation. The world will feel the pressure as long as Hormuz is closed," he stated.

He acknowledged that the U.S.-Iran talks face challenges. "However, both sides want the war to end and the reopening of Hormuz. The problem is how it will be prioritized and how it will be put on paper. Returning to the war means nothing but devastation," he said.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar and Türkiye supported Pakistan’s mediation to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He also warned Iran not to “blackmail the Gulf countries,” through Hormuz. He mentioned his recent visit to Washington to help mediation efforts to end the war. He stated that his visit focused mainly on supporting Pakistan's efforts and "ensuring a positive response to these efforts to reach a solution as quickly as possible."

Iran's chief negotiator on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the U.S. to accept the conditions in Tehran's 14-point proposal for peace in the Middle East war or face "failure." The defiant message came after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected the latest counteroffer from Iran and said that a fragile cease-fire in place since April 8 was on "life support."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Washington had to accept Tehran's "rights" if it wanted to end the more than two months of conflict, as peace talks remain deadlocked after an initial round failed to produce a breakthrough last month.

"There is no alternative but to accept the rights of the Iranian people as laid out in the 14-point proposal. Any other approach will be completely inconclusive; nothing but one failure after another," said Ghalibaf in a post on X. "The longer they drag their feet, the more American taxpayers will pay for it."

Iran has refused to back down in its war with Washington, with military officials warning they are prepared to respond to any renewed U.S. attack. It has choked traffic through the key Strait of Hormuz trade route, rattling global markets and giving it vital leverage, while the U.S. has imposed its own naval blockade on Iranian ports. Details of the latest U.S. proposal remain limited, though media reports say it involves a one-page memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the fighting and establishing a framework for negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Iran's Foreign Ministry said its response called for ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, halting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports and securing the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad under longstanding sanctions. It did not elaborate on what Iran would offer in return.

On Tuesday, Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesperson for Iran's parliamentary national security commission, said lawmakers would consider the possibility of enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels if conflict resumed.

"One of Iran's options in the event of another attack could be 90 percent enrichment. We will examine it in parliament," Rezaei wrote in a post on X.

Tehran possesses a significant stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, with roughly 90% required for a nuclear weapon. Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium remains a key sticking point in negotiations with the U.S., which insists the material must be transferred out of the country. Iran has so far refused to move its enriched uranium stockpile abroad and insists on its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, though it has said the level of enrichment remains "negotiable."