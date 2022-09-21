Pakistan's President Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that his country is further strengthening brotherly relations with Türkiye and Islamabad remained committed to supporting Ankara on its core issues.

Talking to Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Türkiye Yousaf Junaid at the President House in the capital Islamabad, Alvi called for the enhancement of trade between the two countries.

"Pakistan remained committed to furthering bilateral trade and investment ties with Türkiye (and) signing of the Trade in Goods Agreement would pave the way for achieving the bilateral trade target of $5 billion in the medium term," President Alvi said, according to a statement issued from the presidency.

He also acknowledged the support of Türkiye to Pakistan's efforts in countering Islamophobia in the world, especially in India, where Muslims were being intimidated and harassed on a daily basis.

The president also expressed his gratitude for Türkiye's support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and asked the ambassador-designate to convey the sentiments to the Turkish side, the statement further said.

Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with Türkiye which are described by expressions as "heart to heart" and "two countries, one nation," he said.

Türkiye's relations with Pakistan have developed on the basis of close friendship and brotherhood since the establishment of Pakistan as an independent state on Aug. 14, 1947, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Pakistan. The support extended by the Muslims of the subcontinent to the Turkish War of Independence has a special place in the minds of the Turkish people. Türkiye’s success in establishing a modern state after the war has been a source of inspiration for the Pakistani people.

Following Pakistan's establishment, reciprocal high-level visits helped develop friendly relations further, while the two countries' support for one another during challenging times, such as natural disasters, led to the deepening of close relations between the peoples. The relations between the two countries have been institutionalized with the establishment of the High-Level Cooperation Council in 2009, which was later upgraded to the level of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The sixth meeting of the council was held in Islamabad during Erdoğan’s most recent visit to Pakistan on Feb. 13-14, 2020. On the occasion of the visit, 13 documents were signed, including the joint statement and the “Strategic Economic Framework.” The next council meeting is scheduled to be held in Türkiye.