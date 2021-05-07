Pakistan's newly-appointed air force chief praised Turkey's continuous support of Islamabad on numerous key issues.
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was speaking following a meeting with Turkey's Ambassador to Pakistan, Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, who had called him at the air force headquarters in the capital Islamabad, according to a statement by the Pakistan Air Force.
The two discussed various matters of mutual interest during the meeting, which was the first between them, the statement added.
Acknowledging Ankara's support, Sidhu, who was appointed as air chief in March, said Turkey is one of the few countries that has always "unequivocally" supported Pakistan.
The two countries' air forces, he added, will continue to cooperate in every field.
For his part, Yurdakul extended his felicitations to the air chief on assuming command of the Pakistan Air Force, which he praised for its professionalism.
He said the peoples of both countries were "entwined" in a "long-lasting bond of brotherhood, complimented by common religion, culture and history," the statement added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.