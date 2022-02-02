Parliament speaker Mustafa Şentop approved a bill on the historic Shusha Declaration, which was signed last year and submitted to his office on Tuesday.

The bill envisages the enhancement of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan to the level of an alliance, the office announced.

It was then referred to parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee.

Emphasizing that Armenia's groundless allegations against Turkey and attempts to distort history are damaging peace and stability in the region, the declaration states that the opening of the Zangezur corridor connecting Turkey and Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan-Kars railway line will contribute to the strengthening of relations.

Turkey and Azerbaijan signed the Shusha Declaration, which focuses on defense cooperation and establishing new transportation routes.

The event was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who met in the historic city of Shusha, which was liberated in November 2020 from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

The declaration affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats and the restructuring and modernization of their armed forces.

Turkey was a key backer of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire on Nov. 10.