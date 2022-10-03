Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop and an accompanying parliamentary delegation went to Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur for an official visit to Malaysia and Indonesia on Monday.

Şentop and his entourage departed from Ankara Esenboğa Airport to Kuala Lumpur at 9 a.m. local time.

Şentop will have official contacts in Malaysia and attend the G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Indonesia.

Recently, Şentop also traveled to Budapest, the capital of Hungary, as part of his official visits. He met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Köver and Prime Minister Viktor Orban and discussed both bilateral relations and the regional situation in these meetings.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Malaysia were established in 1964.

The countries signed a free trade agreement in 2014, which was Türkiye's first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In 2024, Malaysia and Türkiye will be celebrating their 60th year of diplomatic relations. Both are two modern and progressive nations among the community of nations that have definitive culture, values and geographical locations that epitomize a progressive Muslim country. Both countries have strong political linkages and economic exchanges with increasing people-to-people contacts.

This year is marked by many new developments. The official visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in July and the state visit by his majesty Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and her majesty Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah, the king and queen of Malaysia, to Türkiye in August are symbols of the ever-growing political, economic and cultural relations between Malaysia and the Republic of Türkiye.