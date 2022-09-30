"Our relationship with Hungary is not only intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary, but we also have historical and cultural relations based on common roots. We even see Hungary as a sister and relative community, and they see us as such,” Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Thursday.

Şentop, who is in the capital Budapest to make official contacts, evaluated his visit to Hungary and the agenda to the members of the press.

Stating that he met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Hungarian Parliament Speaker Laszlo Köver and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Şentop said that they discussed both bilateral relations and the regional situation in these meetings.

Şentop stated that politics is based on rationality, reasonableness and the interests of its own people, and in this context, Türkiye agrees with Hungary on many issues.

"What happened in the context of the energy crisis and the food crisis that emerged during this war (Russia-Ukraine) shows that politicians in Europe and other countries ignore these two important principles regarding administration and politics. On the other hand, they are not decisions that take into account the interests of the people. Realistic approaches in politics and administration are important. I see that Hungarian politicians present realistic approaches here,” Şentop said.

Emphasizing that concrete results such as the grain corridor and prisoner exchange were achieved with Türkiye's initiative and that this was appreciated by Hungarian politicians, Şentop said: "President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan plans to first establish a cease-fire between the two warring countries, Russia and Ukraine, and then establish a lasting peace. They have expressed great appreciation for the work they have done under the leadership of Erdoğan."

Şentop said that the close friendship between Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban has very positive aspects that are reflected in the relations between governments and the two countries. "Our relationship with Hungary is not only intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary, but we also have historical and cultural relations based on common roots. In fact, we see Hungary as a brotherly and related community, and they see us as such."

In addition, Şentop said that Hungary supports Türkiye's membership in the European Union and also strives to establish a positive agenda between the EU and Türkiye.

"Hungarian deputies in the European Parliament are exerting efforts in this direction. This is not only due to the fact that bilateral relations are going well but because they also have a really strong history. A country like Türkiye, in terms of population, high economic power and total size, could greatly contribute to the EU. They stated that they see Türkiye as a country that can create a new balance in the EU and especially regulate an imbalance that emerged with the departure of the United Kingdom.”