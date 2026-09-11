Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday that lasting peace across all of Syria and Iraq would pave the way for a new era of stability and economic development across the region, arguing that ending terrorism and political violence could unleash significant investment and growth.

“When there is peace in Syria – and I mean all of Syria – and when there is peace throughout Iraq, all the peoples and states of the region will be able to continue on their path in peace, stability and development. This is what we need,” Fidan said during a visit to southeastern Türkiye’s Diyarbakır.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) provincial headquarters, Fidan said decades of conflict and terrorism across parts of Türkiye, Iraq and Syria had hindered investment and economic development despite the region’s considerable potential.

He said establishing stability in neighboring Syria and Iraq was an integral part of Türkiye’s broader vision for a region free of terrorism and political violence.

“We believe Diyarbakır and the region will reach the economic position they deserve,” Fidan said, adding that greater stability could draw significant interest from both Turkish and foreign investors.

Fidan highlighted Diyarbakır’s strategic location and longstanding economic and cultural ties with Iraq and Syria, saying regional cooperation combined with domestic reforms could substantially accelerate the province’s development.

He also said political disputes in Türkiye should be resolved through democratic politics and dialogue rather than violence, arguing that the country was moving toward ending a longstanding problem under the "Brotherhood Process.”

Fidan said removing terrorism from the agenda would allow southeastern Türkiye to perform far beyond its current economic potential.

“Once political violence is removed from the agenda and we return to an environment where everything is resolved through civilized dialogue, I believe we will achieve economic and development performance far beyond where we are today,” he said.

He also pointed to major infrastructure and irrigation projects in the region, including the Silvan, Dicle and Kralkızı dams, saying their completion could significantly increase agricultural production and strengthen Türkiye’s food security.