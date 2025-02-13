President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for an official visit to Pakistan, the last stopover of his three-nation Asia tour to enhance relations.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Nur Khan Air Base in Islamabad by a delegation of Pakistani officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The president is accompanied by a delegation, including First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed at Nur Khan Air Base in Islamabad by a delegation of Pakistani officials, Feb. 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Sharif on Thursday and is expected to attend the 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between the two countries.

He is scheduled to sign agreements with Sharif and hold a joint news conference.

Erdoğan is also expected to attend the Türkiye-Pakistan Business Forum and hold a bilateral meeting with Zardari at the Presidential building.

On Sunday, Erdoğan embarked on a four-day visit covering Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

The two countries particularly increased cooperation in the defense industry, with deals signed on the acquisition of naval vessels and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). Pakistan was the first country to sign a deal to purchase Türkiye’s nationally-made naval vessels as part of the MILGEM (National Ship) project.

In 2019, Türkiye launched its Asia Anew initiative to bolster ties with the Asian countries. According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, it aims to capitalize on potential opportunities for cooperation with Asian countries. The initiative covers a policy based on common interests and objectives through regional, sub-regional and country-specific approaches.