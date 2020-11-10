President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory and said Turkey is determined to maintain close cooperation with Washington.

In a letter to Biden, Erdoğan congratulated Biden and wished the election results to be beneficial for the "friendly and allied" people of the U.S., according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

"I congratulate you on your election success and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America," he said.

"Today, the challenges we face at the global and regional level require us to further develop and strengthen these relations based on common interests and values," Erdoğan said.

Recalling that he has met Biden on many occasions when the latter was vice president, Erdoğan said the Turkey-U.S. relations are of strategic nature and based on deep-rooted foundations.

Erdoğan reiterated Ankara's "determination to work closely with the U.S. Administration" in the coming period.

"The strong cooperation and alliance between the two countries would continue to contribute to world peace," he added.

Biden has surpassed the necessary 270 Electoral College votes needed to claim the White House, according to projections. He has claimed victory, but President Donald Trump has announced that he will contest the results.