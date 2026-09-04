President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest-serving prime minister of the Italian Republic, expressing confidence that cooperation between Türkiye and Italy will continue to grow.

Erdoğan said he “wholeheartedly” congratulated Meloni on the milestone and voiced confidence in further strengthening bilateral ties.

“I sincerely believe that we will further strengthen cooperation and solidarity between our countries with each passing day,” Erdoğan said.

Meloni’s government reached 1,413 consecutive days in office, overtaking the previous record held by the second government of late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which lasted 1,412 days between 2001 and 2005.

Meloni, who took office in October 2022 as Italy’s first female prime minister, has developed close working relations with Erdoğan, with the two leaders maintaining regular dialogue on bilateral and regional issues.

Their governments have sought to expand cooperation in areas including trade, investment, defense, energy and migration, while coordinating on regional issues such as Libya and Ukraine. Erdoğan and Meloni co-chaired the fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit in Rome in April 2025, where the two countries signed a series of agreements aimed at broadening their strategic and economic partnership.

The two leaders most recently met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara in July, reaffirming their commitment to boosting trade and mutual investment and expanding cooperation in the defense industry and other strategic sectors.