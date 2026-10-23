President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received top diplomats from six European and regional countries following the R4+E3 foreign ministers' talks in Türkiye, as diplomatic efforts intensify to address mounting regional and global tensions.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The diplomats were in Türkiye for the R4 talks involving Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as the expanded R4+E3 format bringing together European counterparts, with Italy also participating.

The first-ever R4+E3 foreign ministers' meeting kicked off in Istanbul on Friday. Discussions focused on Palestine, the Strait of Hormuz, developments involving Yemen and diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, exploring opportunities for closer cooperation and coordination between the two diplomatic groups.