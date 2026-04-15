President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to the upcoming NATO and COP31 summits in Ankara while highlighting strong cooperation potential in defense, energy and aviation, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

In a phone call with Carney, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye places great importance on advancing ties with Canada and pointed to significant opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the defense industry, energy and air transportation sectors.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s continued efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, noting that Ankara and Ottawa share aligned views on many global and regional issues.

The Turkish president expressed Ankara’s intention to host Carney for an official visit before the end of 2026, according to the statement.

Türkiye will host the leaders’ summit of the alliance for the second time in more than two decades. Heads of state and top figures from member countries will be in the capital Ankara for the summit scheduled to be held on July 7-8. Some 6,000 participants are expected to attend the event.