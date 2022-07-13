President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi King Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional issues in a phone call Wednesday, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

The leaders also exchanged Eid greetings, the directorate said in a statement.

The Saudi king also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in the West Bank.

Biden is scheduled to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia on Friday to participate in an Arab regional summit in Jeddah with the participation of Arab leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated in the past decade, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) visited Turkey for the first time in years last month for talks with Erdoğan as the two countries aim to normalize their relations following a tumultuous chapter.

According to a joint declaration, the leaders emphasized the countries' determination to start a new era of comprehensive cooperation in many areas. Ankara and Riyadh decided to deepen consultation and cooperation in regional issues to strengthen stability and peace.