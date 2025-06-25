President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday held talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of a critical NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands.

In his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Erdoğan discussed bilateral ties, and pressing regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Erdoğan voiced hope that Iran and Israel would stick to the cease-fire reached on Monday, stressing that these tensions must not be allowed to overshadow the Gaza humanitarian crisis, according to the Presidency's Directorate of Communications. Underlining that violations of international law by Israel's government in Palestine are unacceptable, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye's priority is the establishment of a lasting cease-fire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) meets with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to supporting the stabilization of Syria while preserving its territorial integrity and political unity, Erdoğan warned that Israel's attacks on Syria could also endanger regional security, and added that improvements in social and economic welfare would facilitate the large-scale return of refugees to Syria.

The Turkish president also emphasized his country's commitment to promoting a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Türkiye will continue to enhance relations with the aim of boosting the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, with efforts ongoing to strengthen cooperation in all areas, particularly in the defense industry, the Turkish leader said.

During the meeting, the president was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief presidential adviser on foreign policy and security, and Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron, The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan later held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In statements after the meeting, Merz said he thanked Erdoğan for his mediating role between Russia and Ukraine. "I also asked President Erdoğan to exert influence on Russia and the Russian president to come to the negotiating table so that, after these terrible three and a half years of war in Ukraine and the bloodshed there, a peace solution could finally be reached,” he said.

The president later met French President Emmanuel Macron in a closed-to-press meeting.