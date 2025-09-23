President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the leaders of Muslim countries discussed the current situation in Gaza with U.S. President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Trump said that he would be discussing the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip with regional leaders during a "very important" multilateral meeting.

"I think Gaza is going to come along. We're going to have a very important meeting. And my next meeting actually is going to be very important with leaders in the region," Trump told reporters as he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We're going to talk about Gaza. We're going to see if we can do something about it. We want to stop that. We want to get our hostages back, or their hostages back," he added.

The White House previously said that Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan would be represented at the leader-level meeting, but did not offer additional details.