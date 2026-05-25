President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the call, Erdoğan said a renewed escalation of conflict in the region would benefit no one and underscored the importance of supporting diplomatic initiatives.

He stressed that Türkiye would continue working with regional brotherly countries to achieve lasting peace, according to the Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for peace and stability in the Palestinian territories and said Ankara would continue backing the rights of the Palestinian people on all international platforms.

The Turkish president also congratulated Sultan Haitham on the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha (Qurban Bayram).

In 2024, Erdoğan hosted the Omani sultan in his first-ever visit to Türkiye.

The first relations between the Turkish state and Oman began in the 11th century and ties developed significantly during the Ottoman period, spanning from the 14th century to the early 1900s, with praise-filled correspondence between the rulers of the two sides.