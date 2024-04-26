President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has postponed his visit to the White House scheduled for May 9, senior sources said Friday.

The decision was taken as a result of changes in the president's agenda, sources said, adding that a new date will be set up soon, Bloomberg quoted sources as saying.

Erdoğan and Biden are expected to discuss a string of issues that, in recent years, deteriorated the ties between two historic allies, including Israel's war on Gaza, defense cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

Ankara has long been critical of the U.S. stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly Washington's unconditional support of the Netanyahu administration, which Erdoğan accused of committing war crimes in Gaza.

Biden and Erdoğan will also discuss Türkiye's acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and the modernization process of jets Türkiye has already purchased.

Türkiye's disappointment in U.S. support for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has killed thousands in Türkiye over the past four decades, will also be on the agenda.