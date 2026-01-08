President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim again at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Thursday.

The closed-door meeting was also attended by first lady Emine Erdoğan and Malaysian first lady Wan Azizah Ismail, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan and Anwar also held talks addressing the long-standing friendship between the two countries, rooted in shared historical ties.

Following the meeting, Anwar addressed a joint news conference, praising Erdoğan’s leadership both regionally and globally. Anwar described Erdoğan as a “courageous leader,” thanking him not only on behalf of Türkiye but also for his role in what he called the broader Islamic world.

Highlighting the importance of bilateral ties, Anwar said the two countries had established meaningful cooperation and stressed the need to expand trade and investment at a time of global uncertainty. He said the current international climate required new policies and approaches, adding that economic collaboration was particularly vital.

Anwar also thanked Erdoğan for his initiative to elevate bilateral relations to the level of a high-level strategic partnership, calling it an important step forward.

Touching on international affairs, Anwar voiced strong support for Erdoğan’s stance against Israel’s military actions in Gaza. He said Malaysia would continue backing Türkiye’s position, describing Erdoğan as “the voice of the oppressed.” He added that Palestinians placed their trust in leaders such as Erdoğan.

Anwar later spoke at a ceremony where Erdoğan awarded him Türkiye’s Order of the Republic, calling the honor deeply meaningful for himself and the Malaysian people. He said the award reflected a long-standing friendship rooted in historical ties dating back to the Ottoman era.

Accepting the decoration, Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening political, economic and people-to-people relations with Türkiye, expressing gratitude for Erdoğan’s leadership and support.