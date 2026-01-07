President Erdoğan (at joint news conference with Malaysian PM Ibrahim): Türkiye believes its friendship with Malaysia, rooted in shared ancient history, will be further strengthened, is confident bilateral trade can reach $10B target through joint efforts

