President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud at the Presidential Complex in the Turkish capital, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The meeting came during Bin Farhan’s visit to Ankara for the third meeting of the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council, held alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The two ministers signed a reciprocal visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports.

No further details regarding the meeting were immediately provided.